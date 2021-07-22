Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 37.94 ($0.50). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 37.75 ($0.49), with a volume of 7,808,912 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMSO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

Hammerson Company Profile (LON:HMSO)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

