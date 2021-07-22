Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 37.94 ($0.50). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 37.75 ($0.49), with a volume of 7,808,912 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMSO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 33 ($0.43).

Get Hammerson alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.