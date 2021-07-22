Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hammerson stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.54. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

