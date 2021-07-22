Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hammerson stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.54. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

