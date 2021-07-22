Handshake (HNS) Price Down 15.7% This Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $59.84 million and approximately $328,493.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,534.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,057.91 or 0.06325317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.08 or 0.01371090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00370938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00141359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.00611591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00385721 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00300959 BTC.

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 406,890,870 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

