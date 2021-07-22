HAPI 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.90 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.48 or 0.00149014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a total market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HAPI has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00049916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.33 or 0.00886221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

