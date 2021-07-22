Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 423.69 ($5.54). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 17,867 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 408.66. The stock has a market cap of £134.09 million and a P/E ratio of 133.87.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

