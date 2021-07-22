Harmony (ONE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26.76 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Harmony has a market capitalization of $682.86 million and approximately $26.76 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00086599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00050077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.18 or 0.00888875 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,113,476,321 coins and its circulating supply is 10,326,593,321 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

