Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Acquires $40,906.93 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $40,906.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,206 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $69,965.60.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,262 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84.
NASDAQ HROW traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 89,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,518. The firm has a market cap of $200.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HROW. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target for the company.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 63,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Harrow Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Harrow Health by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Harrow Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.