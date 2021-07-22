Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Acquires $40,906.93 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $40,906.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,206 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $69,965.60.

On Thursday, June 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,262 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84.

NASDAQ HROW traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 89,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,518. The firm has a market cap of $200.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HROW. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 63,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Harrow Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Harrow Health by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Harrow Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

