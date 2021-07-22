Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Buys $69,965.60 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 9,206 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $69,965.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, July 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,869 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $40,906.93.

On Thursday, June 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,262 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 89,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,518. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $200.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $8,483,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 186.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 163,916 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $1,072,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HROW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price for the company.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

