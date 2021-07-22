Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Buys $69,965.60 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 9,206 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $69,965.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,869 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $40,906.93.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,262 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84.
Shares of NASDAQ HROW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 89,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,518. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $200.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $8,483,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 186.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 163,916 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $1,072,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on HROW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price for the company.
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
