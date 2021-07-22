Harvest Finance Hits Market Cap of $51.54 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $51.54 million and approximately $944,856.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $87.10 or 0.00266135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000766 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 630,363 coins and its circulating supply is 591,707 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

