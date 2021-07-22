Harvest Finance Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $50.80 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $85.85 or 0.00267882 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000758 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 630,363 coins and its circulating supply is 591,707 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

