Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Hasbro worth $22,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $94.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

