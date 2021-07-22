Hathor Trading Down 15.8% This Week (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $66.53 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00106143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00141299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,866.37 or 0.99801957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.