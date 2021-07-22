Havy Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Havy has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Havy coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Havy has a market cap of $24,794.45 and $14.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Havy alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00021130 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003365 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Havy

Havy (CRYPTO:HAVY) is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. Havy’s official website is havy.io . Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Havy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Havy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.