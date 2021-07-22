Hawkins (HWKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Hawkins to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $162.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $667.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

