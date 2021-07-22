Head to Head Analysis: Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) vs. Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Silk Road Medical and Antares Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 Antares Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus price target of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.21%. Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $6.40, suggesting a potential upside of 47.47%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -61.58% -42.37% -26.79% Antares Pharma 39.31% 17.47% 8.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Antares Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $75.23 million 20.93 -$47.37 million ($1.44) -31.72 Antares Pharma $149.60 million 4.90 $56.20 million $0.06 72.33

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antares Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Silk Road Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems. The company's injection products include XYOSTED for subcutaneous administration of testosterone replacement therapy in adult males; OTREXUP OTREXUP a subcutaneous methotrexate injection indicated for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis, children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and adults with severe recalcitrant psoriasis; and NOCDURNA sublingual tablets indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least two times per night to urinate. Its injection products also comprise generic Epinephrine Injection USP products indicated for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis in adults and certain pediatric patients; Sumatriptan Injection USP indicated for the acute treatment of migraine headaches and cluster headache in adults; and Makena subcutaneous auto injector drug-device combination product indicated to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women, as well as Teriparatide injection used for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men at increased risk of fracture, and for glucocorticoid induced osteoporosis in men and women. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; QuickShot auto injectors; and drug/device product for urologic oncology and endocrinology. The company have strategic alliances and partnership arrangements pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Idorsia, Teva, and AMAG. Antares Pharma, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.