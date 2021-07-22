Head-To-Head Analysis: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) versus EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PLBY Group and EZCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group N/A N/A N/A EZCORP -2.59% 3.21% 1.77%

This table compares PLBY Group and EZCORP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A EZCORP $822.81 million 0.39 -$68.46 million $0.59 9.71

PLBY Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EZCORP.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PLBY Group and EZCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 EZCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLBY Group presently has a consensus price target of $47.25, suggesting a potential upside of 71.76%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than EZCORP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of EZCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EZCORP beats PLBY Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. In addition, the company offers Lana, a web-based engagement platform to manage pawn loans. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 505 pawn stores in the United States; 368 pawn stores in Mexico; and 132 pawn stores in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Peru. EZCORP, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

