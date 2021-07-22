Head-To-Head Contrast: Digerati Technologies (DTGI) vs. Its Competitors

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS: DTGI) is one of 113 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Digerati Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million -$3.38 million -2.34 Digerati Technologies Competitors $1.06 billion -$323,608.25 29.14

Digerati Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Digerati Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digerati Technologies Competitors 605 2973 4510 88 2.50

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $0.23, indicating a potential upside of 64.05%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.15%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% Digerati Technologies Competitors -27.60% -1,835.60% -11.83%

Summary

Digerati Technologies rivals beat Digerati Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

