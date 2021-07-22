Head to Head Contrast: Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) and ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) and ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROHM has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Glanbia and ROHM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glanbia N/A N/A N/A ROHM 10.27% 5.18% 4.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glanbia and ROHM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glanbia 0 0 2 0 3.00 ROHM 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Glanbia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ROHM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glanbia and ROHM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glanbia $4.37 billion 1.09 $164.26 million $3.38 24.26 ROHM $3.40 billion 2.72 $349.07 million N/A N/A

ROHM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glanbia.

Dividends

Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Glanbia pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ROHM beats Glanbia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment engages in the manufacture and sale of cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients, and vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland segment produces and sells a range of value added dairy ingredients and consumer products. This segment also sells animal nutrition and fertilizer products; and operates a chain of agricultural retail outlets in Ireland. The company also engages in the financing, research and development, property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property leasing, business service, and weight management solutions businesses. It operates a portfolio of brands, including OPTIMUM NUTRITION, SlimFast, BSN, ISOPURE, NUTRAMINO, ABB, think!, Amazing Grass, and BODY&FIT brands. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers. It also provides discrete semiconductor products, such as diodes, bipolar transistors, and MOSFETs. In addition, the company offers power devices, including SiC power devices, IGBT, IPM, and power diodes and transistors; passive devices, such as resistors, tantalum capacitors, and conductive polymer capacitors; opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors; and modules, including power modules, wireless communication modules, print heads, and battery less radio modules, as well as chipsets. Its products are used for the industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and PC/communications applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Electronics Industry Corporation and changed its name to ROHM Co., Ltd. in 1981. ROHM Co., Ltd. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.