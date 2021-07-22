Head to Head Review: Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) & Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ceapro alerts:

This table compares Ceapro and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceapro $11.29 million 3.08 $1.39 million N/A N/A Rigel Pharmaceuticals $108.62 million 6.66 -$29.74 million ($0.18) -23.61

Ceapro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ceapro and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.53%. Given Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rigel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ceapro.

Volatility and Risk

Ceapro has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ceapro and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceapro N/A 4.93% 4.16% Rigel Pharmaceuticals -8.58% -20.29% -7.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources. It adds value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The company's products include natural active ingredients comprising beta glucan, avenanthramides, oat powder, oat oil, oat peptides, and lupin peptides that are marketed to personal care, cosmetic, medical, and animal health industries through its distribution partners and direct sales; natural anti-aging skincare products; and veterinary therapeutic products, such as oat shampoos, ear cleansers, and dermal complexes/conditioners. Its products and technologies that are under research and development, or pre-commercial stage comprise a platform using its beta glucan formulations to deliver compounds for treatments in the personal and healthcare sectors; various novel enabling technologies, such as Pressurized Gas eXpanded drying technology; and technologies to enhance the content of avenanthramides. The company has a collaboration with the McMaster University to develop inhalable therapeutic for COVID-19; and a research project with the University of Alberta to expand the utilization of the PGX technology and generate ingredients targeting applications in functional food, dietary supplement, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Ceapro Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia. It also develops Fostamatinib that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia; phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients; and phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. In addition, the company is developing R835, an oral interleukin receptor associated kinase 1/4 inhibitor, which is in phase I clinical trial for autoimmune, inflammatory, and hematology-oncology diseases; and R552, a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical trial for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It has research and license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of AXL inhibitors in oncology; and Daiichi Sankyo to develop murine double minute 2 inhibitors for solid and hematological malignancies, as well as license and supply agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Fostamatinib. The company also has a license agreement and strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to co-develop and commercialize R552 for various indications, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, as well as other non-central nervous system (non-CNS) disease development candidates. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.