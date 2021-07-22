Head to Head Review: Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Digerati Technologies and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 StoneCo 0 6 5 0 2.45

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $0.23, indicating a potential upside of 64.05%. StoneCo has a consensus price target of $70.70, indicating a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than StoneCo.

Risk & Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digerati Technologies and StoneCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 3.08 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -2.34 StoneCo $644.50 million 28.06 $165.69 million $0.57 102.75

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% StoneCo 24.13% 6.43% 2.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.2% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

StoneCo beats Digerati Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2020, the company served approximately 652,600 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 260 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands. StoneCo Ltd. is a subsidiary of HR Holdings, LLC.

