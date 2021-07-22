Head-To-Head Survey: Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) vs. Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Baidu alerts:

51.7% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Baidu and Yalla Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $16.41 billion 3.69 $3.44 billion $9.80 18.42 Yalla Group $134.93 million 16.64 $3.21 million ($0.02) -784.00

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Baidu and Yalla Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 1 18 0 2.95 Yalla Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Baidu presently has a consensus target price of $304.22, suggesting a potential upside of 68.53%. Yalla Group has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.33%. Given Yalla Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than Baidu.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 43.11% 9.77% 5.71% Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Baidu beats Yalla Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.