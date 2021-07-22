Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.15% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 262,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 139,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 90,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $27.29. 13,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,681. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

