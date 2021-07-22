Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Position Cut by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 112,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 25,429 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after buying an additional 246,129 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

HCSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

