HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.07

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 67150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $3,082,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

