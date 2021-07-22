Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 537,882 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $420,695.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

