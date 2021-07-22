Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.17 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.54 billion and $128.81 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00054046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002424 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00244284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00034329 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005969 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,118,956,654 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

