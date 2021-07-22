Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.460-$10.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.
Shares of HELE stock opened at $223.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.