Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.460-$10.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $223.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HELE. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.25.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

