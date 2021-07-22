HelloGold Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One HelloGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HelloGold has a market cap of $245,635.86 and approximately $339.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

