Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 36,782 shares.The stock last traded at $12.87 and had previously closed at $11.98.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter.
About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
