Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 36,782 shares.The stock last traded at $12.87 and had previously closed at $11.98.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

