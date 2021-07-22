Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 43,899 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,899 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,000. Microsoft makes up about 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 88,383 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Governors Lane LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 232,779 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $281.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $284.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

