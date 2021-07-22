Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.60. The stock had a trading volume of 321,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,445. Herc has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $119.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.91.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter valued at $152,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after acquiring an additional 716,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $23,818,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $23,302,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after acquiring an additional 144,052 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

