Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post $107.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the highest is $109.63 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $79.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $458.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $465.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $474.92 million, with estimates ranging from $465.10 million to $479.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $688.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 598,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 25,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

