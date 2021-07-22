Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Heritage Insurance worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 30,685 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 546,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 0.71. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

