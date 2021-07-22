Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Herman Miller has decreased its dividend payment by 43.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Herman Miller has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MLHR stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,327. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLHR shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

