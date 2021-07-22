Hermez Network Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00010124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $15.32 million and $1.62 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00047956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.46 or 0.00833900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

