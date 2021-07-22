HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Cap Tops $3.40 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $3,486.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.19 or 0.00883426 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

