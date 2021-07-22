HeroNode Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $178,963.02 and approximately $60.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HeroNode has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $278.19 or 0.00860504 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

