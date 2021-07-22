Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.24. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$17.18, with a volume of 5,860 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Héroux-Devtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.80.

The firm has a market cap of C$632.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$154.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

