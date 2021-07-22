Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.03% of Heska worth $35,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Heska by 138.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSKA opened at $252.72 on Thursday. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $255.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.28.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

