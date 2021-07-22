Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock Position Raised by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 4,903.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 2.64% of Hess Midstream worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 162,513 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,913 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HESM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.61. 1,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,129. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.17%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.