Hexcel Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

HXL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist increased their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,961,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after buying an additional 1,916,689 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,814,000 after buying an additional 244,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,027,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,839,000 after buying an additional 295,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

