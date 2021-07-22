High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.33. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 10,749 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$64.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.44.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

