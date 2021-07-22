Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 196,553 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 196,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $2,075,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $267,253.94.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 5,396,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,480. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

