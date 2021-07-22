Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $267,253.94 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $267,253.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 24th, Andrew Dudum sold 196,553 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $2,075,599.68.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 5,396,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of -0.12. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

