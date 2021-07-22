Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 9,571 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $115,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Melissa Baird sold 31,505 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $332,692.80.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,396,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,480. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIMS. increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

