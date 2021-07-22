Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 2,928 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $30,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $46,216.03.

HIMS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,396,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,923,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,892,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

