Hive Achieves Market Cap of $125.22 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $125.22 million and $7.05 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000121 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000503 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001298 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000066 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 422,586,528 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.