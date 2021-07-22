Hiveterminal Token Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $232,316.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.98 or 0.00849004 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

