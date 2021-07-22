HNI (HNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HNI (NYSE:HNI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

HNI stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. HNI has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

In other HNI news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $75,238.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $763,319.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,038.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,467 shares of company stock valued at $929,558. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

