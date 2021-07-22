Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCHDF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HCHDF traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,441. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

